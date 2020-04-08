Covid-19 outbreak: 83 deaths; under 2K confirmed infections in Greece

Another 52 confirmed instances of coronavirus infections were reported over the past 24 hours in Greece, with the death toll still under 100, specifically at 83, two higher than on Tuesday.

The average age of the victims was 74, of which 87 percent had an underlying condition or were over the age of 70.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 1,884.

Just as optimistic is the fact that only 84 coronavirus-infected people remained on life support in ICUs around the country of 11 million residents.