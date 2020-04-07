Landmark ECB decision to accept Greek state bonds as collateral for liquidity

The European Central Bank on Tuesday proceeded with a landmark decision for post-bailout and now coronavirus-battered Greece, announcing that Greek state bonds will now be accepted as collateral for access to liquidity.

While Greek bonds remain rated as "junk" for international investors, the ECB's decision to increase its risk margins comes amid now accelerated efforts to prop up the Eurozone's economy in the face of the pandemic and its repercussions.

The move will significantly assist the Mitsotakis government's efforts to finance a pandemic-smothered economy, while bolstering systemic banks' liquidity.