Govt extends coronavirus-related restrictions on places of worship until April 20; decision covers entire Easter Holy Week

The Greek government, as expected, extended temporary coronavirus-related restrictions against the presence of people at places of worship around the country until April 20, which would be Bright Monday, the day after Easter Sunday.

Easter Holy Week in the predominately Christian Orthodox country is the peak of religious attendance in the east Mediterranean nation, culminating in the evening of Good Saturday and the mass of the Resurrection. Palm Sunday on the Orthodox calendar for 2020 falls on April 12, with Easter Sunday a week later on April 19.

The restrictions apply to all faiths, confessions and dogmas, and cover all types of services, rituals and rites, regardless of the size and capacity of a place of worship.

Services, without the presence of worshippers, can be held in closed places of worship, with at most four people (priests and cantors, for instance) in attendance.

Services are prohibited in chapels and sanctuaries within private property and buildings.

Additionally, visiting monasteries is restricted, although services for a monastic community's resident monks or nuns is allowed.