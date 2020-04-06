Covid-19 outbreak: Death toll in Greece at 79; confirmed infections 1,755

The death toll in Greece from the coronavirus pandemic officially reached 79 on Monday, with confirmed infections at 1,755, the state's coordinator for the outbreak announced the same day.

Infectious disease professor Sotiris Tsiodras, a fixture on television and newscasts over recent weeks in the east Mediterranean country, said six deaths were recorded overnight.

Of the total number of Covid-19 fatalities, only 29 percent were females, while 86 percent of the victims had underlying conditions.

The total number of tests for the virus conducted in Greece was just over 26,000.

According to Prof. Tsiodras, 90 people remain in critical condition - 20 more than 24 hours earlier - and on life support in ICUs. As with the fatalities, most of those in critical condition are males, elderly and with an underlying condition.