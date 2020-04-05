Covid-19 outbreak: Death toll at 73; confirmed infections at 1,735

Sunday, 05 April 2020 19:39
UPD:19:42
Eurokinissi/EUROKINISSI
A- A A+

The closely watched coronavirus "curve" edged up slightly on Sunday in Greece, with 62 new confirmed Covid-19 infections reported overnight, along with five related deaths.

The death toll in the east Mediterranean country has reached 73, with the total number of confirmed infections at 1,735, of which 54.9 percent are men.

Ninety people remain on life support in ICUs, with an average age of 65, of which 68.8 percent have underlying conditions.

More than 70 percent of the fatalities were men, with the average age of the victims being 74.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2020 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών