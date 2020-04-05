Covid-19 outbreak: Death toll at 73; confirmed infections at 1,735

The closely watched coronavirus "curve" edged up slightly on Sunday in Greece, with 62 new confirmed Covid-19 infections reported overnight, along with five related deaths.

The death toll in the east Mediterranean country has reached 73, with the total number of confirmed infections at 1,735, of which 54.9 percent are men.

Ninety people remain on life support in ICUs, with an average age of 65, of which 68.8 percent have underlying conditions.

More than 70 percent of the fatalities were men, with the average age of the victims being 74.