Confirmed Coronavirus infections have reached 1,415 in Greece, while the number of related deaths is not at 50.

Of the fatalities, 38 are men and 12 women, with the average age of the victims being 72, according to Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras, who heads the government's efforts to combat and contain the pandemic in Greece.

Twenty of the new infections were detected aboard crewmembers of the ferryboat "ELeftherios Venizelos".

All total, more than 17,000 tests have taken place.