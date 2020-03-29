Covid-19 outbreak: Fatalities reach 38 in Greece; closure of most retail stores extended to April 11

The death toll in Greece from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 38, with another six fatalities added to the macabre tally since a day earlier, the state's coordinator for the pandemic, infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras announced.

Additionally, another 95 confirmed cases were reported, bringing the figure to 1,156 around the east Mediterranean country.

Meanwhile, the government announced on Sunday that most stores and shops remain closed until April 11.  The decision also affects all places of public worship in the country.

One top minister, in fact, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis saying the annual spring "exodus" of urban-dwellers for Easter week will, by all accounts, not take place this year.

Orthodox Easter Sunday in the predominately Orthodox Christian country is on April 19 in 2020.

 

