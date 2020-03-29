Cosmote picks Ericsson for development of its 5G network in Greece

The biggest telecoms provider in Greece, Cosmote, this past month announced its selection of Ericsson as a strategic partner for developing a 5G network in the east Mediterranean country, following a closely watched international tender that was more-or-less "swamped" by media coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The choice of telecoms multinationals to develop 5G networks in Greece, along with the rest of Europe, has come under scrutiny, especially after US and EU qualms about Chinese telecoms giants, especially Huawei, securing the contracts.

DT holds a majority stake in Cosmote and its management.

The entire announcement is here:

https://www.cosmote.gr/cs/otegroup/en/anapthxh_diktyou_5g.html