Govt categorically denies prospect of imposing capital controls due to Covid-19 outbreak

The Greek government on Tuesday denied a bevy of same-day press reports, accompanied by an "echo chamber-effect" in social media, that capital controls would be imposed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis referred to "fake news", categorically ruling out such a prospect.

Greece's last brush with capital controls came in late June 2015, when the then leftist Tsipras government imposed the measure to avoid a bank run, hours after announcing a contentious and ultimately irrelevant referendum on institutional creditors' terms.

The last vestiges of capital controls were removed several months ago by the current Mitsotakis government.