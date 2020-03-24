Covid-19 outbreak: Total infections in Greece at 743, 20 fatalities

Total coronavirus infections in Greece have reached 743 and fatalities 20, according to the coordinator of the Greek state's efforts to prevent and treat the pandemic, prof. Sotiris Tsiodras.

The average age of the victims is 75, he added.

Some 134 people are hospitalized, of which 45 are in serious condition and treated in ICUs. The major of serious cases also involve people with underlying health conditions, Tsiodras said.

A total of 32 people previously hospitalized fully recuperated and were released.