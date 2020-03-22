Covid-19 pandemic: Greek PM announces ban on most public movement, as of 6 a.m. on Mon.; breakdown deaths, infections

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said a ban on residents' unnecessary movement in public will be in place as of 6 a.m. for the entire country, an even stricter restriction to reduce exposure to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Certain conditions will be in place for who can and cannot travel in public and be in public spaces.

"The state is obliged, under the constitution, to care for the health of the citizenry, and to intervene when the exercise of personal freedom exceeds its constitutional purpose and threatens society," Mitsotakis said.

Exclusion to the ban on "non-essential" movement, according to the prime minister include people traveling to and from verified work; those seeking to procure medicines; caregivers and doctor's appointments. In leaving a "window" open for such outdoors movement, Mitsotakis said personal exercise, two at most, and walking pets will be allowed.

Finally, those heading to their permanent place of residence outside urban areas - but without the ability to return - will be allowed.

People in public must retain their police ID or passport on their possession and an affirmation from their employer.

The development came as another two coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 15.

According to the government's coordinator for dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak, prof. Sotirios Tsiodras, 94 new infections were confirmed in Greece, reaching 624.

Most of the confirmed cases are in the greater Athens area, with 55.7 percent being males.

A total of 124 people are hospitalized, of which 34 are in critical condition.

As in other countries, most serious cases of coronavirus infection involve people with previous and serious health problems.

The average age of those being treated is 64, and those in ICUs at 67 years of age.

The average age of Covid-19 victims in Greece is 77.