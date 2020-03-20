Covid-19 deaths in Greece reportedly reach 7; 464 confirmed cases

A seventh death related to the coronavirus (Covid-19) was reportedly recorded in Greece on Friday, with an 87-year-old man identified as the seventh victim.

The deceased in the seventh confirmed case was a resident of one of two villages in the northwest prefecture of Kozani where the mostly elderly inhabitants are under quarantine, and specifically the settlement of Damaskinia.

The news came as media reports in the east Mediterranean country claim the government is considering a clampdown on citizens' "non-essential" travel and presence in public spaces, although Greece is still thankfully low in terms of reported Covid-19-related deaths, hospitalizations (78) and overall confirmed infections, standing at 464 on early Friday afternoon.

A total of 46 new confirmed infections were announced on Thursday, covering the preceding 24-hour period.

Based on a calculation model employed by Greece's health ministry, the total number of infections would be at roughly 3,000, according to the national coordinator for the coronavirus pandemic, prof. Sotiris Tsiodras. Many of those infections would be asymptomatic.