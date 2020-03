More than 26 people, described in press reports as Kurds from Turkey, were detained and a cache of weaponry seized on Thursday during a raid of a building in central Athens by anti-terrorism authorities.

The arsenal, reports state, included heavy weaponry, such as anti-tank guns. The cache, in fact, was recovered in a tunnel dug under the site.

The same reports said the people detained are linked with the DHKP-C group, which Turkey designates as a terrorist organization. operation .