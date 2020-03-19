Press reports: Greek govt considers ban on flights to and from country, as of Sunday; 6th Covid-19 fatality

The Greek government is expected to announce a ban on passenger flights to and from the country, as of Sunday, with the prime minister cited by media reports as confirming the decision during another nationally televised address on Thursday afternoon.

The Sunday deadline would ostensibly allow a number of Greek citizens the opportunity to return, even amid an ever-shrinking number of global flights and with border controls exponentially increasing.

The development comes as unconfirmed reports cited a sixth coronavirus-related death in the country, the latest victim described as a 70-year-old from the northern city of Kastoria.