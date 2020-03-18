First mass delivery of surgical masks to Greece by China amid Covid-19 outbreak

China delivered 50,000 surgical masks to Greece on Wednesday for use by the country's public health system.

The cargo was delivered during a brief ceremony attended by Chinese ambassador to Athens Zhang Qiyue, with Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias accepting on behalf of the Greek government.

Kilikias, himself an orthopedic surgeon, thanked the envoy, the Chinese government and the ethnic Greek community in Greece for the significant contribution.

He added that an Air China plane that will arrive at the Athens International Airport on Saturday will transport an even bigger cargo of sanitary items provided by Chinese multinationals and Beijing.