Coronavirus infections exceed 400 in Greece; ban on gatherings of 10 or more in public spaces

Coronavirus infections exceeded 400 on Wednesday, rising to 418, with five deaths reported all in all in the east Mediterranean country, with the average age of Covid-19-treated patients hovering at 70 years old. The majority of infected people were also located in the greater Athens area, which accounts for roughly half the population in Greece.

Although thankfully low compared to other European countries, the Mitsotakis government proceeded with even stricter measures for public spaces on Wednesday, with the new civil protection deputy minister announcing the prohibition of assemblies of more than 10 people in outdoors public spaces.

A maximum fine of 1,000 euros per person is envisioned.

Back on health front, the increase in confirmed cases in a 24-hour period was 31, with a total of 79 people hospitalized, of which 13 are in critical condition in Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras.