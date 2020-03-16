Retail shops to close in Greece after Tues.; govt dismisses reports of 24-curfew in all public spaces

Monday, 16 March 2020 15:46
UPD:15:49
George Vitsaras / SOOC/George Vitsaras
Retail stores were ordered to close, as of Wednesday, throughout Greece, as the government tightened restrictions in the east Mediterranean country, which has recorded four coronavirus-related deaths and nearly 350 confirmed cases of infection.

Meanwhile, a government spokeswoman denied press reports on Monday claiming that a 24-hour curfew in all public places would be enacted.  

The latest measure does not include pharmacies, super markets, businesses related to the supply chain, gas stations and bank branches.

At the same time, the government said anyone arriving from Greece from abroad will have to stay at home for 14 days upon their arrival.

 

