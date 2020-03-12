First coronavirus fatality reported in Greece; 117 confirmed cases

Thursday was proved to be a "turning point" in the coronavirus outbreak for Greece, as the first Covid-19 fatality was reported, and specifically a 66-year-old man the northwest Peloponnese who traveled with a group of pilgrims to Israel, the Sinai peninsula and the West Bank earlier this month.

In all, 117 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have been reported, with courts now closed in the country, after schools, along with the cancellation of sporting events, conferences and other public gatherings. Gyms, cinemas, theaters and clubs are also to close for 15 days. A decision is pending for museums and archaeological sites.