ESM chief Regling: Decision on lower fiscal targets for Greece due to Covid-19 fallout at Eurogroup

European Stability Mechanism (ESM) Managing Director Klaus Regling this week said he expects repercussions of the now global coronavirus outbreak to be considered at the upcoming Eurogroup meeting in any decision to reduce the Greek state's primary budget surplus targets.

In an interview with "N", Regling much can change during the ongoing year and next two years, something envisioned in a package of measures agreed to with the previous Greek government in 2018.

He also reminded that the economic benefit for Greece, annually, from the very low interest rates on its loans from institutional creditors, as well as the long maturity period, translates into billions of euros, reaching 13 billion euros alone in 2018, or approximately 7 percent of Greek GDP.