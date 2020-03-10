84 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece; no fatalities, one serious case reported

Another 11 instances of Covid-19 infections were reported in Greece over the past 24 hours, being the total number to 84, of which 56 are directly or indirectly related to a group of travelers that visited Israel and the West Bank in late February.

Eighty-one of the cases involve Greek citizens.

Of the 84 confirmed cases, 27 people are hospitalized, with the most serious case being a patient treated for pneumonia at a hospital in southwestern Greece, outside the port city of Patras.

Four of the individuals that tested positive had no history of recent travel or exposure to other infected people.

The development comes after dozens of schools around the country have been closed, while conferences, trade shows and sporting events with fans have been cancelled.

Conversely, although calling on the faithful to follow guidelines and precautions by health authorities, members of the holy synod of the influential Church of Greece on Monday remained steadfast in their opinion that partaking in the holy communion does not entail a risk of transmission of diseases.