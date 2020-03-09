Mitsotakis points to Turkish provocation in attempts to breach Greek, EU borders in talks with Merkel

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis directly presented his government's extreme displeasure over official Turkey's attempt, over the past week, to funnel thousands of irregular migrants towards the two countries' border in an attempt to enter into Greece, in a meeting on Monday in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Mitsotakis, who saw his months-old conservative government's popularity surge by preventing the mass entry of third country nationals from extreme northeast Greece, arrived in Berlin to attend a Greek-German business forum.

As expected, the Greek premier pointed to the direct and indirect involvement of Turkish authorities in creating and perpetuating the flows of would-be migrants towards the Greek border, an attempt to enter the country in a bid to reach preferred destinations in central and western Europe.

He also referred to video footage of a Turkish military vehicle attempting to tear down a border gate, a vehicle he said was purchased with EU money.

The two leaders also discussed the coronavirus outbreak, with Mitsotakis later saying fiscal targets for the Greek economy must be lowered, given the global economic slowdown from the Covid-19 repercussions.