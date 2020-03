Greek exports increased by 13.5 percent in January 2020, reaching 2.845 billion euros, up from 2.5 billion euros during the corresponding month in 2019. Imports were also up by 2.8 percent in the first month of the year, at 4.75 billion euros, with the result being a decrease in the country's trade balance deficit by 9.8 percent.

According to the Greek statistical authority, ELSTAT, without fuel products included, exports increased by 172.8 million euros in January 2020, up 5.3 percent