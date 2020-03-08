Covid-19 infections in Greece at 73; no fatalities reported

Another seven instances of infection with the coronavirus (covid-19) were reported around Greece over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number in the country to 73, although no fatalities have documented.

Most of the infected people had traveled to northern Italy or Israel and the West Bank recently.

As a result, the government and the relevant health ministry announced a series of measures to prevent the assembly of people in high-risk groups, such as senior citizens with concurrent health problems.

After cancelling carnival events last week, the government announced that municipal social clubs for seniors would be closed for four weeks, along with conferences and conventions. Also cancelled are school field trips abroad, for two weeks.

Finally, sports events will take place without fans for the next two weeks.