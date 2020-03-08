Reuters: Economic migrants gathered across from Greek border claiming to be Syrians

Reuters on Sunday was the latest international news agency reported from the tense land frontier between Greece and Turkey in the Thrace province, referring to anger on the part of actual Syrian refugees gathered at the border amongst thousands of would-be migrants claiming to be displaced Syrians.

Reuters notes that Syrians' hopes of entering Greece, and by extension the European Union, are frustrated by thousands of third country nationals from relatively safe countries.

As has been well-documented over the past week, thousands of third country nationals, mostly Afghans and Pakistanis, heeded the words of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the country's gates with Europe were "open", essentially inviting them to try and breach the borders.

Reuters said Syrian are a minority in a make-shift camp that was erected on the Turkish side of a border crossing with Greece, i.e. Kastanies. At the same time, economic migrants were declaring themselves as Syrians fleeing war zones.