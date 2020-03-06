Erdogan: attempts by migrants to reach Greek isles will be prevented; Turk minister: this is nothing, you'll see what will occur later

Official Turkey continued to send out utterly "mixed signals" on Saturday, with the Turkish president, on the one hand, saying seaborne attempts of third country nationals to reach Greek isles in the eastern Aegean from the Turkish coast will be prevented.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred "irregular migrants", saying their attempts to reach Greek isles will not be tolerated by his country's coast guard, "because this is dangerous".

At the same time, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu continued his inflammatory comments, saying the situation on the land border between his country and Greece "is nothing... you'll see what will occur later."

Taking to Turkish state television, he also echoed standing Turkish positions of an "inhumane" behavior on the part of Greece and the EU because the former is not allowing third country nationals to breach its borders, before then trying to illegally reach preferred destinations in central and western Europe.