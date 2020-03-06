Greek GDP slumps in Q4 2019; up by 1.9% overall

Greece's GDP slumped in the fourth quarter of 2019, shrinking by 0.7 percent compared to the previous trimester, but up by 1 percent compared with the same quarter of 2018.

According to the Greek statistical authority, decrease comes after a 0.4-percent hike in the July-Sept. 2019 period on a quarterly basis, and 2.3 percent on an annual basis.

Overall for the previous year, the Greek economy grew by 1.9 percent, lower than expectations, reaching 194.4 billion euros in absolute terms, up from 190.8 billion euros in 2018.