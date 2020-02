A fourth instance of the Covid-19 virus (novel coronavirus) has been reported in Greece, and specifically a 36-year-old Athens resident who also recently travelled to northern Italy.

The woman is reported to be in good health, but in quarantine at an Athens-area hospital.

A total of eight schools in the Athens area did not open on Friday, including three private schools in the upscale Paleo Psychiko district, considered the Greek capital's "diplomatic row".