Greek govt cancels carnival events after third coronavirus instance reported in the country

Greece's health ministry on Thursday confirmed another two instances of the novel coronavirus in the country, days after the first infection was reported in the northern city of Thessaloniki, with the relevant health minister also announcing that the cancellation of carnival events around the country.

Authorities said a "close relative" of the 38-year-old woman was been identified as positive with the virus. The woman had reportedly traveled to northern Italy in the previous period for a fashion show.

An elementary school in Thessaloniki, the 105th has been ordered closed for a week, ostensibly because a pupil reported as positive attended the facility.

A third instance was a young woman in Athens, who also recently visited Italy.