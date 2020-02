The first case of a novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Greece was reported on Wednesday, with the patient identified as a 38-year-old woman from Thessaloniki who had recently visited the north of Italy.

According to a health ministry announcement, the woman is being treated at a public hospital in Thessaloniki.

Her case was described as "mild", and previously asymptomatic. Additionally, people in her immediate family and close friends were voluntarily placed in a quarantine.