BoG Gov. cites seven priorities for sustained econ growth in Greece

Greece's central banker, Yannis Stournaras, referred to the lessons for the country's battered economy through a decade of crises, but also to challenges and opportunities for the future, in an address on Monday evening. At the same time, he reiterated seven distinct priorities for Greece's economic policy, in order to avoid risks from a looming downturn in the global economy.

Speaking at Athens' Gennadios Library, the influential Bank of Greece (BoG) Governor cited the need to apply a long-term fiscal policy that aims to rapidly decrease public debt as a percentage of Greece's GDP, but without braking economic growth.

Additionally, he referred to an urgent need to reduce NPLs plaguing the Greek banking system; boosting the "triangle" of knowledge entailed in education, research and innovation; reducing high unemployment; reversing "brain drain"; continuous reforms and reform public administration.