Gov't anger over wildcat strike, takeover of Athens-area rail depot by unionists

The conservative government reacted angrily to an occupation, by union members, of a train depot in the greater Athens area on Tuesday morning, part of efforts to prevent the scheduled routes of a suburban rail network.

The action comes as a 24-hour strike was called by unions representing mass transit systems in the greater Athens area, where some 40 percent of the country's 11 million residents reside.

Additionally, while the national rail network (OSE) was initially left out of the industrial action, a relevant union on Monday evening announced that it will call a strike after all.

Transport Minister Costas Karamanlis said the last-minute industrial action, affecting the rail network, was illegal, while the takeover of the depot at the Rendi district was conducted in a "thug-like" manner. He also promised that the government will request disciplinary action and legal remedy.

Unions in the country are demanding that a latest social insurances bill be withdrawn, and for all previous cutbacks and reforms taken over the last decade of an economic implosion be rescinded as well.