Bloomberg hails end to euro zone crisis on occasion of Greek 10-year bond falling below 1%

Thursday, 13 February 2020 22:29
Bloomberg on Thursday heralded what it called the end of the euro zone crisis, coming on the heels of news that the spread between the Greek 10-year bond and German bond yields has returned to October 2009 levels.

In a headline entitled "Now We Can Say the Euro-Zone Crisis Is Finally Over", Bloomberg comments on the fact that the spread for the Greek 10-year bond dropped below 1 percent on Thursday, landing at 0.925 percent - a historic low.

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2020-02-13/greek-german-bond-spread-shows-eurozone-crisis-is-finally-over-k6kc422n

