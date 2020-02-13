Bloomberg hails end to euro zone crisis on occasion of Greek 10-year bond falling below 1%

Bloomberg on Thursday heralded what it called the end of the euro zone crisis, coming on the heels of news that the spread between the Greek 10-year bond and German bond yields has returned to October 2009 levels.

In a headline entitled "Now We Can Say the Euro-Zone Crisis Is Finally Over", Bloomberg comments on the fact that the spread for the Greek 10-year bond dropped below 1 percent on Thursday, landing at 0.925 percent - a historic low.

