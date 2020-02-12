Greek PM Mitsotakis points to milestone 10-yr Greek bond falling below 1%

Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής. Γίνετε συνδρομητής στην έντυπη
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday took to Twitter to comment on the fact that the yield for Greece's 10-year bonds had fallen below the psychological barrier of 1 percent.
For the first time ever, Greece's 10-year bond yield falls below 1%. A benchmark once thought of as impossible, has been reached. #Greece is now on a growth trajectory that holds great potential and opportunity for global investors.— Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) February 12, 2020
