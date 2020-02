Greek PM Mitsotakis points to milestone 10-yr Greek bond falling below 1%

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday took to Twitter to comment on the fact that the yield for Greece's 10-year bonds had fallen below the psychological barrier of 1 percent.

For the first time ever, Greece's 10-year bond yield falls below 1%. A benchmark once thought of as impossible, has been reached. #Greece is now on a growth trajectory that holds great potential and opportunity for global investors. — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) February 12, 2020 "For the first time ever, Greece's 10-year bond yield falls below 1%. A benchmark once thought of as impossible, has been reached. #Greece is now on a growth trajectory that holds great potential and opportunity for global investors," was the Tweet posted on the Greek prime minister official Twitter account.