Cosco's new online platform for port of Piraeus generates opposition

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

Chinese multinational Cosco's new online platform for the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA), the Hellenic Port Community System (HPCS), is generated its first waves in Greece's biggest and busiest ports, with the Piraeus Chamber President Vassilis Korkidis, among others, citing an obligatory registration of users on the site in order to employ port services.

The Piraeus Chamber on Thursday warned that the platform creates a "monopoly" for services at the port, where Cosco owns a majority stake and holds its management.

A day earlier, HPCS chief Angelos Amditis said the platform offers digital services that reduce wait-time for administrative procedures to minutes, instead of hours, while offering continuous information via various channels to shippers and agents.