Polar-like temperatures were recorded in northwest Greece overnight, where the "mercury" fell to minus 13.7C at the Neo Kafkaso site in Florina prefecture, which borders with North Macedonia and Albania.

The snow-covered city of Florina recorded a low of minus 11.3C.

Further to the east, in Drama prefecture on the Greek-Bulgarian frontier, temperatures dipped to minus 10.8C in the town of Nevrokopi.