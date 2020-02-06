Vandals target home of Greece's best-known radio talk/news host

Well-known Greek talk radio presenter Aris Portosalte on Thursday posted photographs on his personal Twitter account showing spray-painted slurs against him and his media outlet, Athens-based Skai, scrawled on his apartment building, as he said.

In a Tweet, the veteran journalist and outspoken pundit charged that "Rouvikonas' fascist storm troopers in a terrorist attack tonight at my apartment building's entrance. Democracy in danger.."

He was referring to a self-style anarchist "collective" notorious for acts ranging from the innocuous tossing of pamphlets to throwing paint "bombs" at the offices or outside high-profile "targets", but also to extensive vandalism and even the gang bullying of individuals, all captured on video and then posted on an anti-state website that also posts "proclamations" by urban terrorists.

Portosalte is considered as the most influential and controversial talk radio host in Greece, known for his frank style and his relentless criticism of the former leftist SYRIZA government.