An earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale was recorded at 20.06 (18.06 GMT), with an epicenter 16 kilometers east, northeast of the mountainous town of Kalavryta, in the northwest Peloponnese. The quake's depth was recorded at five kilometers, according to the geodynamic institute in Athens.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) gauged the earthquake at 4.1 on the Richter scale.