High court rapporteur recommends ruling in favor of 2013 abolition of extra monthly payments for retired civil servants

Wednesday, 05 February 2020 19:37
A rapporteur before a plenary session of Greece's Council of State (CoS), the country's highest administrative court, has reportedly recommended that the state's abolition of the so-called "13th" and "14th" for public sector pensioners, saying that the austerity measure was "imposed for reasons of the greater public good".

Additionally, the counsel for the Greek state advised that the Court of Audit must comply with the majority view of the CoS, which has already ruled that the abolition of the extra monthly payments for active civil servants.

