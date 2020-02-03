Hard Rock Int'l files appeal against decision disqualifying its bid for Helleniko casino concession

Hard Rock International has filed a pre-trial appeal in Greece against last month's decision by the country's gaming commission to declare the former's binding offer for an integrated resort casino concession at the Helleniko site null.

The Hellenic Gaming Commission, moreover, confirmed a recommendation of a supervisory committee for the Helleniko tender to accept a rival bid by a consortium comprised of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment and Athens-based Gek Terna.

Hard Rock International maintained that its offer is the best out of the two submitted for the IRC concession, while saying it confidence that Greek judicial and administrative authorities, "or in the EU", will acknowledge that its bid was handled in a unfair manner.