3 urban terror arrests announced by Greek police, including so-called 'archer of Syntagma'

Greek police on Thursday morning announced three urban terrorist-related arrests from the previous day, with one of the suspects identified as the so-called "Archer of Syntagma", a man once photographed aiming a bow and arrow at Parliament during the height of the so-called "indignados" protests in the same-name square prior to 2015.

The same 32-year-old man had been arrested an armed robbery in northern Greece, another case linked with a radical anti-state urban guerrilla group.

Two of the three suspects, the man and two women, were armed with handguns, while an assault rifle and a machine pistol were also found in the stolen vehicle carrying the trio, according to reports.

One of the women, police said, was involved with another convicted urban terrorist, Pola Roupa, a member of the "Revolutionary Struggle" outfit, and was arrested three years ago in Athens. The other woman was identified as the girlfriend of the male suspect.

The "archer" had been convicted in for his part in a shootout with police in the northern Athens district of Pefki, as well as charged in twin bank robberies in northern Greece's Kozani prefecture - incidents related to the activity of the self-styled anarchist terror gang "Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei".

He had escaped from the Tiryntha prison farm in southern Greece and was a fugitive.