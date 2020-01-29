Macron refers to Turkish provocations in east Med; violations in terms of Libya agreement

French President Emmanuel Macron referred to a "common geostrategic" vision between France and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, during a joint press conference with visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Élysée Palace on Wednesday.

France, according to Macron, supports Greece and Cyprus, in relation to respect of sovereign maritime rights, while sharply criticizing what he called Turkish provocations

With Mitsotakis by his side, the French president reiterated Paris' condemnation of a controversial Turkey-Libya MoU attempting to draw maritime borders between the two non-abutting countries - the most egregious example of "Turkography", given that the deal "erases" every island in the eastern Mediterranean.

He also said Ankara has violated everything agreed to during a summit, earlier this month in Berlin, regarding Libya.

Macron said Paris is watching Turkish vessels and that country's involvement in Libya, pointing to a violation of agreed-to provisions during the Berlin summit.

"Our condemnation of Turkey's provocative moves is mutual... the only way to solve differences in the eastern Mediterranean is through international law," Mitsotakis said.