Significant Archaic-era discovery at Epidaurus archaeological site

Another structure at the Asklepieion sanctuary, within the archaeological site of Epidavros (Epidaurus) in southern Greece, where the eponymous ancient theater is located, has been excavated by archaeologists, with the hereunto unknown building shedding light on the Archaic period.

The building was beneath the iconic circular Tholos of the Asklepieion, dedicated to Apollo and his mythical son, Asklepius. The latter is dated to the 4th century BC.

The building is rectangular in shape, has a basement the size of the columned ground floor with a mosaic floor. The structure dates to roughly 600 BC.