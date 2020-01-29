Urgently passed amendments removes 'specter' of relegation from football club PAOK

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 14:28
UPD:14:30
Eurokinissi/ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ
An urgently tabled amendment downgrading fines and penalties dealing with multiple ownership stakes in Greece's pro football league was passed by a majority of 156 MPs in the 300-deputy parliament on Wednesday, with only deputies of ruling New Democracy party voting in favor.

Passing the amendment avoided the prospect of relegating PAOK Thessaloniki from the Super League, after a relevant pro sports committee ruled that PAOK's ownership violated the league's rules by owning a share in another first-flight club, Xanthi FC.

The latter side also faced relegation for failing to properly list its shareholders.

Nevertheless, with the new amendment, violations will carry a 5- to 10-point deduction from their current points tally, or have the deduction bumped to the next season.

