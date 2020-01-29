Urgently passed amendments removes 'specter' of relegation from football club PAOK

An urgently tabled amendment downgrading fines and penalties dealing with multiple ownership stakes in Greece's pro football league was passed by a majority of 156 MPs in the 300-deputy parliament on Wednesday, with only deputies of ruling New Democracy party voting in favor.

Passing the amendment avoided the prospect of relegating PAOK Thessaloniki from the Super League, after a relevant pro sports committee ruled that PAOK's ownership violated the league's rules by owning a share in another first-flight club, Xanthi FC.

The latter side also faced relegation for failing to properly list its shareholders.

Nevertheless, with the new amendment, violations will carry a 5- to 10-point deduction from their current points tally, or have the deduction bumped to the next season.