Athens views Trump comment to Erdogan over avoiding provocations in east Med as positive

Greek government spokesman on Tuesday said a statement attributed to US President Donald Trump, during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, urging the avoidance of "provocations" stemming from differences in the eastern Mediterranean is "positive".

Spokesman Stelios Petsas said the position expressed by Trump "gives a tone to avoid provocative actions in the eastern Mediterranean ... and leaves a positive impact."

The development comes amid the latest eyebrow-raising comments by Erdogan to Turkish media, made, in fact, during a flight for a Turkish state visit to sub-Saharan Africa, whereby the latter said Greek islands, and specifically the large isle of Crete, are not entitled to a continental shelf.