Mitsotakis from Auschwitz: 'Let us not allow mankind to live such an untold tragedy ever again'

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday attended the somber 75th commemoration of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, a day observed in many countries around the world - including Greece - as the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.

Mitsotakis attended the remembrance ceremonies along with his spouse, Mareva Grabowski Mitsotakis.

“I come to this place with great emotion; a place that has been identified as no other with human barbarism. Indeed, if there is any hell in this world, it is here,” Mitsotakis told reporters, while adding: ”I come to honor the memory of the six million Jews who were exterminated by the Nazi regime. Among them were 65,000 Greek Jews who never returned home,” Mitsotakis said from the grounds of the notorious Nazi concentration camp.

“Some of the Greek Jews rebelled on Oct. 7, 1944, during the great uprising that took place in crematorium 4, dying while singing the words of our national anthem...We are honoring the memory of these Greek Jews today, along with the promise, which we all give: Let us not allow mankind to live such an untold tragedy ever again.”