Pro sports com't recommends expulsion of PAOK FC from Greece's Super League

Monday, 27 January 2020 20:00
UPD:20:21
INTIME SPORTS/ΤΟΣΙΔΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ
A- A A+

Greece’s semi-independent professional sports committee on Monday handed down an eyebrow-raising decision-cum-recommendation to expel two football clubs from the top-flight league, namely, first-place PAOK Thessaloniki and mid-level Xanthi FC, after information emerged over the recent period that the former owns a share of the latter.

The decision, by a 4 to 1 vote among the five-member commission, alleges violations of the pro football league’s regulations. The penalty imposed was passed by a 3 to 2 vote

The decision and a relevant report will not be conveyed to a sports judge overseeing Greece’s Super League, who will then issue a final ruling.

Popular

