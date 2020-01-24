New election law favoring bonus majority system passed in Greece, effective after next ballot

Friday, 24 January 2020 22:43
UPD:22:54
Eurokinissi/ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ
A majority of Parliament deputies, 163 out of the 300 in Greece's legislature, on Friday ratified a new law that restores a more reinforced majority bonus system, whereby the first-past-the-poll party in a national election receives extra seats, with the number depending on the percentage of the general vote it garners.

The new election system will come in force after the next general election to be held. The next election will employ a more simple representative system passed by the previous leftist SYRIZA government.

Deputies of the small right-wing "Hellenic Solution" (Elliniki Lysi) also voted in favor, with MPs of other opposition parties voting against. A total of 284 deputies were on the legislature's floor for the vote.

