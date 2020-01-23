Bundestag service views Turkey-Libya maritime deal illegal, detrimental to third parties

A research section of the German Bundestag on Thursday detailed, over 18 pages, the reasons why a controversial Turkey-Libya MoU drawing maritime borders between the two non-abutting states violates the United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), a high-profile rebuke from Berlin, albeit not from the Merkel government.

The report cites numerous problems in the agreement, which has been roundly criticized by Greece and other countries, especially within the framework of standing Turkish claims in the Aegean and in Cyprus' EEZ.

The Bundestag research unit systematically chronicles the correspondence between Ankara and the shaky Tripoli-based government in Libya leading up to the Nov. 27, 2019 signing of the MoU in Istanbul.

Among others, the report notes that the agreement was signed "without the approval of other Mediterranean countries", violates UNCLOS and, therefore, is detrimental to third parties.