5th Naftemporiki shipping con'f today at Athens Megaron concert hall

The 5th Naftemporiki shipping conference will be held today, Thursday, at the Athens Megaron concert hall, with this year's theme entitled "Shipping amid a decade of major changes and challenges".

Global shipping in the 21st century faces one of its biggest challenges in the modern era, given that the sector must, in rapid succession, change the type of fuel used by vessels for several decades now. This development has generated a "chain reaction" of concern, top to bottom, in the industry.

At the same time, so-called "trade wars" continue to bedevil the international trade and economic landscape.

Another momentous challenge for the 21st century shipping executive, agent, shareholder, supplier and, of course, merchant seaman, lies with technological advancements in the sector, ones fuelled by digital applications in practically every aspect of on-board ship management and performance, but also extending to on-shore office administration, risk assessments and business models.

With change and challenge, however, comes the higher likelihood of an industry-wide "disruption".

For its part, Greek shipping, the global leader, continues to persevere and flourish in this highly competitive and complex business environment, with annual figures showing sustained investment and increased market shares.

The 5th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference aims to again serve as a venue where all the timely and important issues involving the shipping industry, both domestic and international, will be discussed.

Moreover, the inaugural phase of the mandatory use of low-sulfur fuel by ocean-going vessels will be assessed and scrutinized.

Finally, a specially commissioned study for the 5th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference by Deloitte - entitled "Greek Shipping: A Backer of the Country's Development Effort" - will be presented.