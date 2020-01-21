Pompeo letter to Greek counterpart: Solutions should be found through peaceful means by those with interests in east Med

The Greek government on Tuesday released a letter by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to his Greek counterpart, where the former noted that Washington is closely following developments in the region and believes that solutions should be found through peaceful means by those with interests in the eastern Mediterranean.

“We do not need an escalation of tensions in the region but rather candid dialogue that will lead to outcomes that respect international law ...“We consider Athens a key ally and a crucial player in the Eastern Mediterranean as well as the Balkans. The US will remain committed to supporting Greece’s prosperity, security and democracy,” Pompeo wrote.

After releasing the letter to reporters, government spokesman Stelios Petsas also dismissed a bevy of press reports claiming that Turkey was discussing drilling in the eastern Mediterranean with the Italian government. All of the press reports emanated from Turkey.